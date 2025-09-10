Bensouda explains D2M loan to protocol officer

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Continuing his testimony at the Local Government Council of Enquiry, KMC mayor Talib Bensouda yesterday said a D2miilion dalasi loan he gave to his protocol officer Nurudeen Adams was money from his private business, and not from any accounts of the KMC.

The Commission wanted to know the source of the money, but Mr Besouda initially rejected the question saying the matter is a private affair which has nothing to with the KMC.

However, the Commission chairperson convinced him that the issue is relevant to the enquiry and that it is important that the source of the money be disclosed since as mayor, he is holding a public office.

“We are asking because going by the regulations, council members have the power to authorise payments and going by the financial manual, the mayor has the power to authorise payments and Mr Deen is also a staff of the council,” Lead Counsel Gomez told the mayor.

“I object to that. I don’t think I have powers to authorise payments and this is not a matter connected to the council unless you can show me evidence where I took money from council into my account and give it to Mr Deen. I have investments and my own business. I do philanthropy too. So I don’t think that is connected,” Bensouda replied.

The mayor further explained that he lent Deen the money from his private business.

“I have a multi-million dalasi business, and I lent Nuru money from the cash base of my business,” he said.

The chairperson assured Bensouda that in asking the question, the commission’s interest is to ensure transparency and accountability. “We want to be sure public funds are not used for private businesses,” the chairperson said.

Bensouda assured the Commission that the money did not come from the council.

He disclosed that his company is called Safaro Trading, an importation and distribution business which generates millions of dalasis.

The Lead Counsel asked if Bensouda could provide proof of the source of the funds, but he declined. “No, because it’s a cash-based business,” he said.

“All right, we will take that answer,” Counsel Gomez said.