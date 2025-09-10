FATOU JAW MANNEH: WHY I WANT TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT 

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham and Tabora Manneh

In announcing her intention to run for president in 2026, renowned female journalist and activist, Fatou Jaw Manneh (FJM) told The Standard yesterday that she is interested in taking care of the basic essential human needs that are taken for granted in most places in the world, but are daily struggles for the people of The Gambia.

She said these include free health care and quality education for all. She further proclaimed that being a woman herself, she would provide special monthly support for all women, mothers and elderly persons if elected.

FJM also outlined her policy on food self-sufficiency, stating she would ensure that farmers are empowered with modern equipment, training, fair markets and subsidies.

She also vowed to protect the Gambia’s waters from illegal and exploitative foreign fishing, ensure fish remain affordable and available to Gambians first, and provide modern equipment and fair support to local fishermen.

FJM said every Gambian will have the right to own land and that village lands, women’s gardens and communal properties would be safeguarded to ensure no reckless sales of community lands to foreign interests.

According to her, Gambians in the diaspora should be accorded the right to vote and that those with dual citizenship are eligible for high offices in The Gambia.

She finally vowed to end mismanagement and public corruption, as well as reform and modernise the security sector with training, accountability and professionalism.

Background

Manneh was among the most prominent voices against the Jammeh dictatorship which arrested and prosecuted her for her campaign against human rights violations in the country.

Following the fall of the Jammeh era, FJM was appointed by President Adama Barrow as honorary adviser on strategic communication in 2021 but she resigned within a few months citing President Barrow’s alliance with the APRC, the party of former President Jammeh which she said undermined the integrity of the new government and jeopardised everything she stood for.