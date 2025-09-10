Is The Gambia ready for a female president?

- Advertisement -

In announcing their bids for the 2026 presidential election, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang and Fatou Jaw Manneh have ignited a new chapter in Gambian politics—one that is rooted in the potential of female leadership and the maturation of the country’s young democracy.

Jallow-Tambajang, a stalwart of Gambian public service and former vice-president, formally declared her candidacy during the Sahel Governance Forum in Banjul. She positioned herself as a champion of inclusive governance and urged women across the region not to shy away from leadership roles . Her announcement underscores an exceptional level of experience and demonstrates the growing acceptance of women’s political participation at the highest echelons of governance.

Meanwhile, Fatou Jaw Manneh—a celebrated journalist and human rights voice—has expressed her readiness to run for president, even as she pursues broader efforts to counter the ruling NPP-APRC alliance . Her bold statement carries significant symbolic weight, reflecting a broader awakening to the urgency of democratic renewal and citizen-centered leadership beyond the traditional power structures.

The Gambia has made formal strides toward gender equality in political representation—in November 2024, President Barrow launched the 2025–2034 National Gender Policy and inaugurated a refreshed National Women’s Council to cement women’s rights and empowerment as key pillars of national development. Yet, women still remain underrepresented in parliament and the cabinet—though the trend has edged forward, challenges remain .

The emergence of two high-profile female candidates sends a powerful message: The Gambia’s political landscape is finally showing openness to transformative female leadership. A woman president would not simply shatter a symbolic ceiling; it would embolden more young women to see political leadership as both possible and necessary. It would signal democratic evolution—proof that the nation values competence, integrity, and vision over entrenched norms.

The candidacies of Jallow-Tambajang and Manneh herald a watershed moment. They reflect a readiness to entrust the country’s future to women who bring credibility, passion, and ideals of democratic inclusion. As Gambians head toward the 2026 vote, the true test will be whether the electorate sees beyond gender to the leadership these women offer—and whether democracy in The Gambia can be strengthened by the rise of female leadership grounded in service, resilience, and progressive vision.