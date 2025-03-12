BILAL JARJU LEADS GOAL SCORING CHARTAs Serekunda FC storms Afriskaut – Gambia youth league semis

- Advertisement -

By Mbaye Camara

Serekunda FC’s rising star, Bilal Jarju, is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the current Afriskaut Gambia Youth League Cup. The young striker delivered a sensational hat-trick against Samger, firing his team into the semifinals and taking his personal goal tally to seven—the highest in the tournament so far.

Jarju’s performance has been nothing short of exceptional, showing raw talent, finishing prowess, and a hunger for goals that Gambian football fans have not seen in a long time. His ability to score from different positions, combined with his pace and strength, has made him a nightmare for defenders.

- Advertisement -

With his blistering form, many are now comparing him to Gambian football legends Ousman Jallow (Ous Jallow) and Modou Ceesay (Zico). Could he be the next big name in Gambian football? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Bilal Jarju is a name to watch!

Serekunda FC will now shift focus to the semifinals as they look to continue their quest for Afriskaut -Gambia Youth League Cup glory, with their star striker leading the charge.