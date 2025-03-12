Kenya picks provisional squad for Gambia

- Advertisement -

Coach Benni McCarthy the head coach of Kenya’s Harambee Stars has named his provisional squad ahead of the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Gambia.

The squad features a mix of experienced players and promising young talents, as the team prepares for two pivotal fixtures in their qualification campaign.

Notably, Coach McCarthy has included young prospects Kelly Madada and Andreas Odhiambo in the squad while Australia based midfielder William Lenkupae gets his first call up.

Speaking on the squad, Coach Benni McCarthy stated, “Wednesday will be my first camp with local-based players to assess the quality for the upcoming CHAN and identify potential additions for the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon.”

The national team will first face Gambia on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Stade Allasane Ouattara in Ivory Coast. This away fixture will be a critical test for the squad as they aim to secure valuable points on the road.

Following their match against Gambia, the team will return home to take on Gabon at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4 PM.

The players are expected to report to camp on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, to begin their preparations for the two high-stakes encounters.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Opondo (Tusker FC), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC), Ian Otieno (Richards Bay), Brian Bwire (Polokwane City)

Defenders

Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Siraj Mohamed (Bandari FC), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC), Levis Esambe (AFC Leopards SC), Eric Ouma (Rakow Czestochowa), Johnstone Omurwa (Kapaz fc), Joseph Okumu (Stade Reims), Collins Sichenje (FK Vojvodina), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg FF), Brian Mandela (Stellenbosch), Amos Nondi (Ararat)

Midfielders

Musa Katibi (Kenya Police FC), Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Kelly Madada (AFC Leopards SC), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia), Mathias Isogoli (Mara Sugar FC), Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Richard Odada (Dundee United), Duke Abuya (Yanga), Timothy Ouma (Slavia Prague), Apollo Otieno (Dodoma Jiji), Amos Nondi (FC Ararat), Eric Johanna (UTA Arad), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar Khorramabad), Ismail Gonzalez (Merida AD), William Lenkupae (Central Coast Mariners)

Forwards

Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars), James Kinyanjui (KCB FC), Alvin Mang’eni (Kenya Police FC), Mohamed Bajaber (Kenya Police FC), Eric Balecho (Tusker FC), Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Moses Shumah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Edward Omondi (Sofapaka FC), Elvis Rupia (Singida Blackstars), John Avire (Porto Suez), Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren), Michael Olunga (Al – Duhail), Mathew Tegisi (Pamba Jiji), Masud Juma (Esteghlal FC)