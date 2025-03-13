Manduar village endorses plant-based treaty

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Manduar, a village in West Coast Region, has recently made headlines by endorsing the Plant Based Treaty, a global initiative aimed at combating climate change through sustainable food systems. This treaty emphasises transitioning to plant-based diets, halting land degradation caused by animal agriculture, and restoring ecosystems.

Manduar’s endorsement aligns with broader efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices in The Gambia, a country already recognised for its organic farming and eco-friendly initiatives.

The Plant Based Treaty aims to address food-related greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss, positioning food systems as central to climate action. Manduar’s decision reflects growing awareness in rural communities about the environmental impact of traditional agricultural practices and the benefits of plant-based solutions.

The Campaign coordinator of Plant-based treaty Organisation, Cindy Ventens, made the disclosure recently at a workshop hosted in Manduar village.

The workshop which was attended by community leaders, youth, religious and women groups engaged and trained the participants on the importance of using plant-based diets.

The workshop equipped the participants with the required knowledge to transplant animal-based products to plant-based produce.

Since 2021, 33 cities have endorsed the plant-based treaty, including Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Edinburgh. Manduar village is the first place in The Gambia to endorse the plant-based treaty.

The workshop also exposed participants to the positive effects of plant-based food in climate change.

Ms Cindy Ventens said plant-based system helps in lowering blood pressure, diabetes, minimises cancer and other health diseases.

She noted that plant-based treaty will redirect resources from animal based to plant-based food system.

“It will restore the ecological systems that the animal-based practices have badly damaged and degraded.”

Ms venten asserted that the practice of Plant-based Treaty system will help achieve food justice, food sovereignty and empower Gambian farmers.

The Manduar village Plant-based Treaty Coordinator, Noah Bojang, reaffirmed the community’s commitment to ensure the effective implementation of the project.

Dr Demba Baldeh, a climate expert, said climate change is an invisible friend that has come to stay.

He said eating plants and growing trees are basic requirements needed to fight the adverse effect of climate change.

He stressed the need to support plant-based treaty system to fight the impact of climate change.