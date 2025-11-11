Bottrop Ex-students Association giving back to Alma-mater  

- Advertisement -

Creating safe atmosphere for learning, supporting next generation of change makers

More often than not, after completing their studies, former students go their different ways and ignore the affairs of the schools that educated and a nurtured them. But the Bottrop Ex-Students Association under the leadership of former National Youth Council chairman Lamin Darboe has adopted the contrary. Since coming into office last November, the association has become a uniting factor, reviving the school’s glory, supporting teaching and learning, human resource development, climate change mitigation activities, and infrastructure.

“We are using this opportunity to give back to our alma mater-the school that gave us everything that we are today and contribute to make it a centre of excellence,” Darboe said in an interview.

He said the new executive, after taking over, conducted an assessment that identified priority areas of intervention with technical committees established to work on designated areas.

“We conducted a massive cleansing exercise where we mobilised students to promote environmental sanitation within the school and agreed on collective measures to sustain environmental cleanliness. We also supported the school’s annual speech and prize-giving ceremony, a long-standing legacy of recognising talented students and high achievers. We provided some funds for different awards for students in various departments. This was a very successful event that also provided an opportunity to reignite support, especially among ex-students because a lot of them came on board to work with us to make sure we impact the school” President Darboe explains. In addition, the executive also conducted tree planting exercises in and outside the school premises as part of climate change mitigation measures. “These trees are not only for environmental protection, but they also have income-generating potential.” He noted that following this exercise meetings were held with the school administrators and several modalities were put in place to ensure the trees planted are protected and secured at all times. “And we have a subcommittee on environment responsible to monitor the progress of those trees, but also to check the school environment for us. As we speak, we have a sub-committee on access roads, a sub-committee on water, a sub-committee on environment, sports, and a sub-committee on education. These sub-committees are composed of ex-students in different industries including engineering, architecture and environmental science. The idea is to ensure that we are able to share responsibilities and we can use these skills to be able to impact the school positively, to improve learning conditions, to make sure students have the opportunity to learn but also perform and excel,” he said.

According to Mr Darboe, the ultimate goal of his executive is to make Bottrop a centre of excellence in learning. “But for that to happen, the school needs a conducive environment, a good teaching and learning environment, right policies, right management and right skills.” He noted that they are onboard to help the school administrators level a safe atmosphere of learning for current students to compete across all national levels.

He said their upcoming projects include rehabilitation of the road linking the school to the highway which is usually waterlogged during rainy seasons causing constraints for students.

“This is a major priority and we are working to fix that road. We have a subcommittee consisting of engineers who will be conducting feasibility studies and after their report, we will be working to mobilise resources to start the project. We also plan to renovate the school hall and address the water challenges facing the school. We have a sub-committee that is actually working on that. Our sub-committee on environment is also working proactively ensuring the aesthetic value and interface of the school is maintained. We are going to collaborate with the teachers and management and see how we can contribute to building capacity building, training and providing exposure for students and supporting their excursion trips to reinforce learning,” the president stated.

The association’s upcoming activities include a fund raising luncheon with prominent chef Bojang, himself a former student of Bottrop as well as diaspora engagements with former students to enhance mobilisation of funds.

The annual general meeting is also slated for November and will bring together members and other stakeholders to review all activities and financial reports for the year.

“We want to recognise the contribution of our members in the diaspora. We are so proud that anytime we call, they respond. We are also very grateful to the school administrators and teachers who supported us along the way. Our motivation is to give back to the school that made us who we are. And we count on all former students-the lawyers, the engineers, the bankers, those in the public and private sector and civil society to come and join us in making Bottrop a centre of excellence where all of us can proudly bring our children to come and learn here. This is a target that we are definitely working towards to give back to the institution that did everything for us” the president said.