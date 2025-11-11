LIVERPOOL AIMS TO REPLACE SALAH WITH MINTEH

- Advertisement -

Liverpool are interested in signing Yankuba Minteh from Brighton and Hove Albion as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, according to Football Insider.

Mo Salah signed a new deal with Liverpool in April 2025 and is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2027, but the Egypt international forward is 33 years of age.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Minteh is a very exciting player, one of the most exciting players in the Premier League on his day.

“Obviously, there is the obvious links with Arne Slot, having worked with him in his final season in charge of Feyenoord as well.

“No surprise that maybe Liverpool are looking at him. Obviously, there’s the ongoing speculation of looking for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

“Minteh obviously has Premier League experience now as well and having known worked with Slot before, so it’s a deal that would make sense.

“He could tick a lot of boxes, but I don’t think there’s anything imminent on this one just yet.”