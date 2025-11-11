Join the ‘Fanzone with Johnathan McKinstry”

- Advertisement -

Press release

Following the successful ‘Coffee with the Coach’ event, which provided valuable direct interaction opportunities for the sports press, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is now organising a similar face-to-face engagement specifically for the fan base.

This new event is officially titled “Fanzone with Johnathan McKinstry” and is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 13th November, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Football Hotel, in Old Yundum. The event will accommodate a total of 50 fans and selection will be managed as follows: 10 attendees will be selected from the official Scorpions Fans Club, and the remaining 40, from the general public through engagement campaigns on our official social media channels.

The primary purpose of “Fanzone with Johnathan McKinstry” is to provide fans with a unique opportunity for direct interaction with Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry. This includes the chance to ask questions about the national team and foster a stronger community connection between the Scorpions and their supporters.

Please stay tuned for the fan engagement campaign on our Facebook Page, where we will ask questions about the Scorpions, and the first 40 to get the correct answers will be selected to participate in the “Fanzone with Johnathan McKinstry”.

GFF Media