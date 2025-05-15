Bournemouth in pole position to sign Abdoulie Manneh

- Advertisement -

Bournemouth are leading the race to sign Gambia international striker Abdoulie Manneh, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

But the Cherries face tough competition from Premier League rivals Brighton, Burnley and Wolves who have also both expressed an interest in signing the 20-year-old marksman.

Mjallby ace Manneh, who has scored five goals in eight games this season in the Swedish Allsvenskan league, is a wanted man after a string of starring performances this term.

- Advertisement -

The highly rated hit man could prove to be a good bargain to any club that manages to land him when the summer transfer window re-opens.

Manneh earned himself a permanent deal with Mjallby after a successful trial last year, but the brights lights of the Premier League could prove too tempting to turn down.

Escape clause

- Advertisement -

His current contract doesn’t expire until 2027, but SportsBoom understands there is a clause in the player’s contract that allows him to leave if a big club comes calling.

A fee of £5million has been muted for his services, which many Premier League clubs would not have difficulty in paying.

It is understood that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is a big fan of the player, who can also play as a No 10 as well as in different attacking positions.

Burnley manager Scott Parker is also believed to have been monitoring the player, as he looks to strengthen his side in the window following a memorable promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It remains to be seen whether both Brighton and Wolves would decide to act first having tracked the player for some time.

Manneh started his senior career with Gambian side Wallidan before making the move to Europe to further his career.

He has been capped twice by his country and could follow in the footsteps of a number of compatriots who have made the move to the English top-flight, including Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest defender Saidy Janko.