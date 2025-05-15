GAMBIA GETS TOUGH DRAW IN WAFU WOMEN’S CUP

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Senegal, Guinea and Sierra Leone in what many are already describing as the group of death in the third edition of the West African Football Union (WAFU A) Women’s Cup.

The tournament will be played in Mauritania from May18-31. The draw was conducted yesterday at the WAFU-A Head Office here in Kololi.

The Gambian girls will open their campaign against neighbours Senegal on Tuesday May 20, at Stade Cheikha Boidya at 19:00 GMT, before hosting Sierra Leone at the same venue on Thursday May 22 .

The Gambia’s final group match will be against Guinea at 17:00 GMT, on Sunday May 25, at Stade Ksar.

The Gambia won bronze in the last edition hosted by Cape Verde.