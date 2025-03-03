CHAN-GAMBIA DRAWS HOME LEG IN PLAYOFFS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia opened her campaign in the African Nations Championships CHAN playoffs with a goalless home leg against Gabon in Thies, Senegal on Friday.

Coach Alhagie Sarr’s boys put up a dominant display of performance from a galaxy of stars selected from the country’s domestic league with the aim of qualifying the Gambia to its first ever African Nations Championship finals.

Striker Musa Ceesay had the first goal but it was ruled out for offside just seven minutes into the match after a decent delivery from Albert Gomez.

Gabon didn’t pose any serious threats towards the Gambian goal as Sarr’s formation on the night was difficult to penetrate.

The Scorpions came very close to scoring again when Saibou Saidy went past his marker but was mobbed in the box before Gabon cleared through a congested defense.

The match ended goalless, and the Gambia will play away to Gabon in Franceville on Saturday 8 March with the winner taking on Algeria in the final round of the playoff qualifiers.