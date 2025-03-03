Musa Barrow among Saudi Pro League’s top scorers

- Advertisement -

Gambia international Musa Barrow is making waves in the Saudi Pro League, securing his place among the top 10 goal scorers for the 2024/2025 season. The Al-Taawoun forward has netted 12 goals so far, an impressive feat that sets him apart from the rest of the elite scorers.

What makes Barrow’s achievement even more remarkable is that all of his goals came from open play, as opposed to players in the top 10 who scored from penalties, confirming his clinical finishing ability from active gameplay.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the chart with 17 goals, followed closely by Karim Benzema, Marcos Leonardo, and Ivan Toney, each with 16 goals. However, Barrow’s name stands out as the only player in the top 10 who has not scored from the penalty spot.

His consistent performances continue to prove his quality in one of the most competitive leagues in Asia. Gambian football fans will be proud of his contribution, as he continues to raise the flag high for his country.

Mbaye Camara – Gambia Sports News