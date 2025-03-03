GNOC president elected member of the ANOCA Zone 2 committee

The president of the Gambia National Olympics Committee GNOC, Bai Dodou Jallow, has been elected as a member of the executive board of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa ANOCA’s Zone 2.
The election took place during a General Assembly meeting of the zone in Bamako, Mali, on 25 February.
Mr Jallow’s election is a significant achievement for The Gambia, reflecting the nation’s growing influence in the African Olympic movement.
The full list of the newly elected ANOCA Zone 2 executive board members for the 2025–2028 term are:
1. President: Habib Sissoko – Mali
2. Vice President: Abderrahmane Ethmane – Mauritania
3. Vice President: Ben Daouda Nassoko – Guinea
4. Secretary General: Seydina Omar Diagne – Senegal
5. General Treasurer: Abdoulaye Coulibaly – Mali
6. Internal Auditor: Sergio Mane – Guinea-Bissau
7. Members:
Filomena Fortes – IOC Member
Bai Dodou Jallow – The Gambia
Prince Vandy Sualley – Sierra Leone