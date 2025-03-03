GNOC president elected member of the ANOCA Zone 2 committee

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia National Olympics Committee GNOC, Bai Dodou Jallow, has been elected as a member of the executive board of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa ANOCA’s Zone 2.

The election took place during a General Assembly meeting of the zone in Bamako, Mali, on 25 February.

Mr Jallow’s election is a significant achievement for The Gambia, reflecting the nation’s growing influence in the African Olympic movement.

- Advertisement -

The full list of the newly elected ANOCA Zone 2 executive board members for the 2025–2028 term are:

1. President: Habib Sissoko – Mali

2. Vice President: Abderrahmane Ethmane – Mauritania

- Advertisement -

3. Vice President: Ben Daouda Nassoko – Guinea

4. Secretary General: Seydina Omar Diagne – Senegal

5. General Treasurer: Abdoulaye Coulibaly – Mali

6. Internal Auditor: Sergio Mane – Guinea-Bissau

7. Members:

Filomena Fortes – IOC Member

Bai Dodou Jallow – The Gambia

Prince Vandy Sualley – Sierra Leone