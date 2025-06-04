Chef Bojang signs brand ambassador deal with Armanti

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Celebrated Gambian culinary artist, Chef Saikou Bojang, has recently signed a one-year partnership with Armanti as the brand’s official ambassador.

The signing ceremony held over the weekend, marks a major collaboration between one of the country’s most respected chef and one of its fastest-growing lifestyle brands.

Chef Saikou, widely admired for his commitment to quality and creativity in Gambian cuisine, said the partnership is a natural fit.

“Armanti is a name people trust, and I’ve built my work around quality and authenticity. This is a chance to inspire, connect, and promote Gambian excellence on a wider scale,” he said.

Alassana Jallow, Country Manager of Armanti, said the partnership was formed with a clear goal in mind.

“It’s to help boost connection with consumers, reinforce our emphasis on quality, and raise the profile of the Armanti brand. Given Chef Saikou’s background and passion for quality food, it is also an opportunity to support his work and project his name beyond the shores of The Gambia,” Jallow stated.

As part of the agreement, Chef Saikou will appear in a series of promotional activities throughout the year. These include cooking shows that highlight Gambian and African cuisine, eye-catching billboards across the country, and a number of articles focused on healthy, quality food and local culinary stories.

The campaign will also explore the versatility of Armanti’s wide range of household and lifestyle products, with Chef Bojang showcasing how they can be used in everyday settings from home kitchens to professional spaces.

Chef Bojang, who has represented The Gambia on various international culinary stages, is also known for mentoring young chefs and promoting food as a key part of national identity and tourism.