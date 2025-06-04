Dr Jallow recounts horrific impact of Jammeh’s witch hunts

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Dr Baba Galleh Jallow, former Executive Secretary of the TRRC, has recounted the devastating human toll of the 2009 Jammeh witch hunt. Dr Jallow exposed how state-sponsored violence, fueled by deep-rooted cultural beliefs, led to the torture, social ostracism, and death of innocent citizens.

Between November 11 and December 12, 2019, the TRRC conducted four weeks of public hearings on the infamous Jammeh-era witch hunts, a brutal campaign that saw innocent Gambians accused of witchcraft, subjected to abuse, and many murdered or left with lifelong trauma.

- Advertisement -

The hearings took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Kololi and in the villages of Jambur, Sibanor, and Esau, drawing testimonies from 43 witnesses, 18 women and 25 men including victims, relatives, and alleged perpetrators.

Of the witnesses, 12 women were direct victims of the witch hunts, while six were family members of victims who had died as a result of the abuses.

Among the male witnesses, 22 were victims, and three were senior police officers accused of participating in the violence, including the Inspector General of Police at the time. The Commission confirmed that at least 40 victims died following their ordeal, with others suffering infections, mental health issues, and social stigma.

- Advertisement -

During the event organised by WAVE-Gambia, Post-TRRC Unit, NHRC, supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund through UNDP and OHCHR, on Tuesday at Baobab Hotel.

The event brought different stakeholders like; Security personnel, CSO representatives, community leaders, university & senior secondary school students, other key stakeholders from affected communities

During discussions it was highlighted that authorities would often invade communities, claiming residents were ill and forcibly taking them to locations like Kanilai and Kololi, where they were administered concoctions believed to influence their minds and label them as witches.

Victims endured physical injuries, infections, and psychological trauma, often resulting in death or lifelong suffering. Communities were torn apart, with neighbours turning suspicious of one another, and victims losing their livelihoods and social standing.

In Essau, certain compounds were targeted specifically, with residents falsely accused of witchcraft based on superstition and fear. In Makumbaya, unexplained deaths were hastily attributed to witchcraft, leading to wrongful blame and social ostracism. The hearings emphasised that no victim ever admitted to being witches or responsible for deaths, highlighting the wrongful nature of these accusations.

The TRRC emphasised that these atrocities were not rooted in Gambian culture but were manipulated by state actors. Dr Baba Galleh Jallow, former TRRC Executive Secretary, stated that the violence was a result of political leaders twisting cultural beliefs deeply ingrained in Gambian society into tools of oppression.

“Jammeh, in particular, launched a personal crusade against witchcraft, importing self-styled witch hunters from Guinea and rallying armed groups like the Green Boys to terrorise innocent citizens, especially the elderly,” he added.

The Commission’s findings underscore the profound damage inflicted: shattered lives, broken families, eroded social trust, and economic ruin for many victims.

The report stressed that addressing these violations requires more than uncovering the truth; it demands justice, reparations, and reforms.

The TRRC recommends implementing policies to prevent discrimination linked to witchcraft accusations, promoting public awareness about the dangers of such beliefs, and undertaking justice and reconciliation initiatives.

Dr Jallow warned that the Gambia experience serves as a cautionary tale: cultural beliefs, if uncritically accepted and exploited by authorities, can lead to tragic outcomes.