ChildFund inks D89M partnership funding with 2 federations 

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund – The Gambia recently signed a partnership agreement pledging D89 million to support children’s education and promote their wellbeing across the country. This agreement was signed with three local federations: Dinding Yiriwa Federation, Saama Kaira Federation, and Foñi Dinding Federation during a ceremony held at Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau. The funds will be disbursed monthly to ensure timely delivery of services aimed at child development, protection, and safety.

Musu Kuta Comma, Country Director for ChildFund – The Gambia, emphasised transparency in fund management and called for all stakeholders—from children and parents to community leaders and partner staff—to collaborate effectively. She also highlighted the importance of protecting children from physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

She urged the federations to ensure they are committed to serving the needs of the children at all times as envisaged by the project.

“Without commitment, we can’t go far.”

Omar S Sanneh, representing the partner federations, assured that the funds would be used accurately and responsibly to benefit children and their families.

This partnership builds on ChildFund’s ongoing efforts in The Gambia, including previous programmes supporting education, child protection, health, and providing bicycles to children to reduce risks associated with traveling to school.