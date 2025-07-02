NEA, stakeholders validate waste management plan

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and its relevant stakeholders Thursday validated the proposed waste management plan at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

In July 2022, the NEA signed a MoU with the Jospong Group of Companies (GC) of Ghana who are into waste management and other services.

JGC is an international organisation that operates in different parts of Ghana and in different countries. The company engages in waste management, processing recycling and treatment.

A team from the company recently visited the country for a prefeasibility study on the state of waste management systems in the country. Following days of survey and assessment, the team put together a detailed report on a proposed waste management strategies and a financial mechanism for funding for the establishment of a waste management facility.

In response, the NEA called on relevant stakeholders to validate the report to ensure divergent views and inputs for a comprehensive waste management strategy.

Rohey John Manjang, the minister of environment, said the proposed plan would undergo thorough review and legal assessment before being submitted to Cabinet for final consideration and approval.

She emphasised that the initiative aligns with President Adama Barrow’s directive to find sustainable solutions to the country’s worsening waste crisis.

“Though waste management is everyone’s responsibility, the central government must lead the charge. That’s why our ministry is spearheading this initiative in collaboration with local councils and key stakeholders. We are calling all stakeholders to engage fully in this validation process so that their technical input and assessments will guide the final document,” she said.

Dr Dawda Badjie, the executive director of NEA, said the proposed waste management plan is envisaged to address the country’s waste facilities.

He said the plan submitted by Jospong group comes with technical and a financial proposal that requires the inputs of all stakeholders.

Dr Peter Dagadu, a representative of Jospong group, said the company is happy to take the challenge of managing the country’s waste facilities.

“We are excited to be part of this journey. From our side, we contracted to build the technology, bring the expertise and the required knowledge and experience to address the country’s environmental sanitation problems,” he added.