Childfund launches green school initiative

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund – The Gambia on Thursday officially launched the green school initiative in Sibanor Village, West Coast Region.

The Green School Initiative is a collaborative effort between Childfund and Plantation Nursery and its aimed at promoting environmental sustainability through tree planting and environmental education in schools.

The initiative seeks to scale up from 30 pilot schools to 1,700 schools nationwide with a target of planting 100,000 fruit and native trees.

The initiative is complemented by a community Agroforestry component that engages families in tree planting to enhance food security and climate resilience.

Musukuta Komma-Bah, the Country Director of Childfund, said the environment is facing challenges ranging from deforestation and other unpredictable changes.

“So it is our collective responsibility to address these challenges and work towards a sustainable future. Planting trees may seem like a small gesture but collectively, it has a significant impact,” she said.

Madam Bah added that ChildFund as a concerned NGO and partner of the government mainstreamed and designed interventions that will contribute to curbing carbon emissions and reduce human-induced actions that contribute to environmental degradation.

“The initiative allows a sponsored child to plant a tree in the name of his/her sponsor. This serves as a communication strategy but also contributes to environmental protection. These have triggered community action and participation in curbing the effects of climate change,” She explained.

She highlighted that the benefits of their efforts will extend beyond the shade these trees provide. “They will contribute to cleaner air, improved biodiversity, and a more resilient ecosystem.”

She disclosed that studies continue to illustrate the benefits of connecting children with nature.

“The presence of trees and vegetation at schools, parks, and neighbourhoods supports children’s development, learning, focus, and can reduce the symptoms of Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).”

Edi Bah, the Manager of Foñi Dinding Federation, said the project will transform learning spaces into a driving ecosystem of growth, health and hope for young people.

“This initiative is not just about planting trees but planting for the future of our environment and our school children. This particular project is aligned with our strategic plan and deliverables in education and agriculture related programmes and climate change.”

Samba Faye, the Executive Officer of Plantation Nursery, said The Gambia has lost 50,000 hectares of forest as a result of deforestation.

“According to GBOS statistics, Gambia is currently facing over 28 percent of food insecurity meaning there are some households that cannot even afford 3 square meals.”

Louis Moses Mendy, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said the importance of the initiative cannot be over emphasised. He urged students, teachers and even parents to help their children take care of these trees for future sustainability.