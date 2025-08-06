NGBV holds stakeholder consultation on access to GBV services for PWDs

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) and partners, on Monday organised a day-long stakeholders consultation meeting on barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing Gender Based Violence (GBV) services.

The consultation forum held at Metzy Hotel attracted participants from government, civil society, communities and media.

Fallu Sowe, the National Coordinator at the Network Against Gender Based Violence, said the fight against gender based violence requires the participation of all because it has no boundaries.

“We are all potential victims or potential perpetrators of gender based violence. This is why it is very important for each and every Gambian to know and learn about gender based violence, especially persons with disabilities,” he added.

He added that persons with disabilities are more vulnerable to abuse.

“They are always three times more vulnerable especially in The Gambia. This is why today’s consultation is very important because it will give us the opportunity to discuss with different persons with disabilities from across the country to help us map out what are the critical needs, issues and challenges that are affecting them,” Mr Sowe said.

He stressed that inclusivity should be prioritised at all times.

“We also know that access to social services, such as health care, is really challenging for persons with disabilities for various reasons especially the attitudes of some of us who are service providers. There are a lot of restrictions especially from the buildings we offer these services,” he said.

For his part, Principal Magistrate Muhammad Krubally who doubles as the Chairman of the Gambia Federation for the Disable, the convergence marks another significant step in the history of persons with disabilities.

He said consultation is in line with some of their principles as enshrined in Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.