Claim in New York and other cities of the world for the end of the US embargo against Cuba

The UN General Assembly will vote this week on a new Resolution against the embargo on the Island New York, Oct 30 (Agencies) Cuban-Americans and Americans in solidarity with Cuba marched this Saturday in New York to demand the end of the economic, financial and commercial embargo that Washington has maintained against the largest of the Antilles for more than 60 years.

The walk started from the iconic Times Square to the United Nations headquarters, where the vote on the resolution on the need to eliminate this unilateral fence will take place on November 2 and 3.

With flags of the Caribbean country and the United States, and banners requesting the lifting of coercive measures, the participants in the demonstration make up more than a hundred organizations that defend the right of the Antillean nation to its sovereignty.

“This will be the thirtieth consecutive vote in which the world community will once again forcefully condemn the unjust US embargo against Cuba,” said Ike Nahem, one of the main organizers of the rally prior to the start of the march.

Associations such as Code Pink and The People’s Forum, among others, participated in the event, said Cuban-American activist Carlos Lazo, leader of the Puentes de Amor Movement, also present.

The activity was part of more than thirty actions designed to demand that the government of President Joe Biden change its position in relation to the Caribbean country, and carried out by a coalition made up of more than a hundred organizations in solidarity with the island, united under the slogan of “UN Vote 4 Cuba”.

Lazo further explained that the call to action emphasizes three main demands that unite a broad sector of Americans and peace-loving people around the world.

The demands include the end of the embargo, the removal of Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, and the lifting of coercive measures that prevent travel to the island and hinder economic transactions.

The Codepink organization also launched a new request in which it asks the US president, and the ambassador of that country to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to move towards the normalization of relations with the Caribbean nation.

Other demonstrations in favor of lifting the blockade against Cuba were staged this weekend in several cities in the US and around the world.