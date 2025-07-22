Climate change drives cattle disease outbreaks, threatening rural livelihoods

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Momodou Camara, Lower River Region (LRR) Regional Livestock Director, recently told The Standard that climate change is accelerating the spread of deadly cattle diseases in The Gambia, putting rural livelihoods, food security, and public health at risk during the rainy season.

He said unpredictable weather patterns and animal movements increase outbreaks like foot and mouth disease and CBPP among cattle.

“It is becoming more frequent and harder to control with limited resources and expertise.”

Recurring outbreaks of cattle diseases such as Foot and Mouth Diseases (FMD), Lumpy Skin Disease, and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) have been linked to climate change and trans-boundary livestock movement especially in regions that share boundaries with Senegal.

“CBPP came back after 41 years due to uncontrolled cattle movement and climate change,” Momodou revealed.

Camara emphasised that though some diseases like lumpy skin disease are transmissible to humans, public fear often leads to reduced meat consumption.

He highlighted that climate change increases the risk of Zoonotic diseases, those that jump from animals to humans.

“Diseases like monkey pox and bird flu are more likely to spread during extreme weather,” he warned. Camara lamented that The Gambia lacks an emergency compensation fund for farmers when disease outbreaks strike.

“In developed countries, infected cattle are culled and replaced. We can’t afford that,” he stated.

Camara urged for vaccination campaigns, controlled grazing, isolation of sick cattle, and rotational herding to limit the spread deceases.

“95% of cattle diseases have no cure, only vaccines can prevent them,” he said.

As climate change continues to reshape disease patterns, he added, “The Gambia must invest in disease surveillance, vaccination, and regional coordination to protect its cattle and the communities that depend on them.”

Mr Camara was speaking to The Standard on Tuesday during a day-long convergence organised by ActionAid International – The Gambia, to bring the LRR technical advisory committee closer to the people. It was held at the governor’s office in Mansakonko.