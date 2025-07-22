NAMs, staff train on inclusion, diversity management

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in partnership with the National Assembly, on Tuesday held a 2 days training on inclusion and diversity management for National Assembly Members and staff.

Held at the Bakadaji Hotel in Kotu, the training was supported by the European Union.

Jainaba Faye, Head of Country Office for IDEA, said the training is aimed at enhancing the capacity of NAMs and assembly staff on inclusion and diversity to ensure a just, equitable, and thriving society.

“As parliamentarians, the transformative role you play in fostering these principles cannot be over emphasised. You have the power to create systems and policies that reflect the needs of all citizens, not just a selected few. Inclusion and diversity management are not abstract ideals; they are practical, actionable steps that lead to stronger governance, greater social cohesion, and a more resilient nation,” she said.

She added that NAMs must recognise that inclusion and diversity management are not without challenges.

“In taking meaningful steps as parliamentarians to advance this agenda, they may face resistance, whether from colleagues, constituents, or entrenched systems. Some may argue that focusing on diversity divides rather than unites while others may question the practicality of inclusive policies especially in resource-constrained environments,” she added.

To address resistance, she added, “You must communicate effectively on the benefits of inclusion, share data, stories, and evidence that demonstrate how diversity strengthens society.”

Raphaël Brigandi, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in The Gambia, said the training aims to strengthen the capacity of NAMs and staff to lead by example.

“I will help them understand the unconscious biases and how to integrate gender and disability perspectives in legislation and policymaking,” he said.

The diplomat added that The Gambia and the European Union share these same values and principles.

“We believe in a model of promoting and upholding human rights and good governance.”

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the Speaker of the National Assembly, highlighted that the intensive stands as a testament to “our ongoing dedication as a legislative body to strengthening parliamentary capacities and promoting the highest standards and best practices in governance”.

“In an increasingly diverse and interconnected global landscape, understanding, championing, and effectively managing diversity and inclusion are no longer just moral imperatives or abstract concepts to be debated; they are strategic necessities for effective policy-making, for building and maintaining robust democratic institutions that stand the test of time,” he said.

The Speaker added that the training is thoughtfully and meticulously designed to equip participants with the essential tools, knowledge, and nuanced perspectives required to ensure that the National Assembly truly reflects, genuinely serves, and actively champions the rich tapestry of the country’s diverse population.