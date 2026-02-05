DCAF launches second phase of border governance project

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) has launched Phase 2 of the People-Centred Border Governance project, aimed at transforming the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) into a modern Immigration Service.

This phase builds on the successes of Phase One, focusing on strengthening efficiency, accountability, and professionalism within the GID.

It is envisaged to improve service delivery at border points and deepen engagement with border communities focusing on promoting human rights-based border governance and accountability.

It embeds reforms into everyday practice, ensuring long-term impact.

Mark Lynch, Head of Office, DCAF Banjul, emphasised the project’s focus on people-centred border governance.

Hulay Jallow, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, highlighted the project’s achievements in Phase One, including capacity building and policy development.

Abdoulie Sanyang, Minister of Interior, stressed the importance of effective border governance for national security and public trust.

The project is funded by the Swiss Confederation through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), demonstrating Switzerland’s commitment to supporting democratic governance and security sector reform in The Gambia.