EFSCFJ launched with strong commitment to justice 

By Sirrah Touray

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) was formally launched last week at a ceremony organised to commemorate the life of Edward Francis Small, one of Gambia’s renowned political activists, trade unionists, journalists, and proponent of democratic rights and accountable governance.

Organised under the theme “Honouring the Legacy of Edward Francis Small: Advancing the Struggle for Human Rights, Justice, and Accountable Governance in The Gambia,” the event drew civil society leaders, academics, students, journalists, and members of the Edward Francis Small family to the UTG Auditorium in Kanifing.

Madi Jobarteh, Founder and Executive Director of the new Centre, described the occasion as “historic” and placed Mr Small at the centre of The Gambia’s civic and political awakening.

Jobarteh said the Centre was established to preserve Small’s legacy and apply his ideas to contemporary challenges facing Gambian democracy.

He reminded the audience that Small was not only a historical figure but a conscious thinker at a time when oppression was normalised and silence imposed.

Jobarteh urged institutions and government to honour national heroes through public programmes and initiatives and announced plans for an annual Edward Francis Small National Lecture on human rights and civic engagement.

Philip Saine, a board member of the EFSCRJ addressed present day governance concerns, questioning why foundational struggles led by figures such as Small have yet to translate into lasting institutional accountability.

Saine pointed to perceived contradictions in public service delivery and governance, including discrepancies between proclaimed national achievements and everyday realities faced by citizens.

Representing the Small family, William Small paid tribute to his uncle’s life and work. He said Small had “fought wrongs and championed rights” throughout his life and noted that despite dying without wealth, he left a legacy of courage and steadfast dedication to justice.

“He lived, he fought, he won and he died penniless but with a crown of honour,” William Small said.

Yadicone Njie Eribu, Chairperson of Tango, emphasised that the launch honoured Small’s enduring influence and the ongoing need for courage and principled leadership in the protection of rights and democratic freedoms.