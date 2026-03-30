Defiant Senegal parades Afcon trophy in Paris

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Senegal continued to protest the stripping of their Africa Cup of Nations title as they paraded the trophy around the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday before their latest international match.

The Confederation of African Football appeal board took the unprecedented action to essentially disqualify Senegal earlier this month after their players walked off the field in protest following a decision to hand their hosts a penalty in the decider on 18th January.

Amid tumultuous scenes, the penalty was subsequently missed when Senegal returned to the field and they went on to win 1-0. In an unprecedented ruling 58 days later, Morocco have now been handed the game 3-0 after an appeal, and the title with it.

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A spokesperson for Caf said their appeal board decided that “the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the final”.

They added that an appeal from Morocco was “admissible and upheld” after Senegal’s behaviour “infringed Article 82” of its regulations.

But Senegal, having appealed the decision, continue to insist they are champions, and, ahead of their friendly match with Peru in front of 70,000 fans in France on Saturday, showed off the trophy.

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Daily Mail