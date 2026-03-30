Spain coach tells Senegal to ‘respect Caf’s decision’

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has shared his thoughts on Morocco being awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by the CAF Appeals Board.

The football fraternity was left shock a week ago after the Appeals Board declared Morocco the champions after determining that Senegal forfeited the final by walking off the field.

Senegal have since lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a decision set to be made in the coming weeks.

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De la Fuente believes the African football governing body’s decision should be respected.

“If I were Senegal, I would be furious, but if I were Morocco, I would be delighted,” the coach said, as per Foot Mercato.

“Let those who have to make the decisions make them. We, the professionals, must simply respect and accept the rules.

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“These are decisions made by the competent authorities, and we must respect them.”

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