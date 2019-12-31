Diaspora Club Names Gina Bass Sportsperson Of The Year

The Diaspora Club, a group of Gambians in Europe and America specialised in advocating and supporting Gambian social and economic projects has named Gambian sprinter Gina Bass as Sportsperson of the Year. The accolade puts her in the legion of pervious recipients such as football legend Biri Biri and singer Musa Ngum.

Gina Bass is currently the African 200mtres champion, the highest achievement in Gambian athletics.

The Diaspora Club brings together Gambians living in mainly in Europa and America who are encourage to support health, education, arts and sports in the country of their origin as well as recognise and celebrate Gambians who have brought achievement in their respective fields . The Group has supported the main referral hospital where the children’s ward has been refurbished supplied with materials annually among other activities. The Club is hosting a gala dinner tonight to raise funds for more charity work in The Gambia.