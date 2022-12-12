Director of Transport: Road safety is everyone’s business

By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

In a bid to sensitize citizens of all walks of life, The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has recently concluded a two-training workshop on road safety for the armed and security services of the Gambia.

Speaking at the end of the event, Essa Drammeh, Director of Transport, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, described road safety as everyone’s business.

“This is something we all need to come together and see that our roads are safe for everyone despite wherever you are in this country,” he told the participants.

Mr. Drammeh stated that the Ministry will continue to engage key relevant stakeholders in road safety in order to achieve the key target of zero road accidents/crashes by 2030.

He commended the security for their participation in the training and further challenged them to effectively share the knowledge gained from the training with their colleagues in their various institutions.

Added to this, the Ministry has also conducted a nationwide tour of all the regions in the Gambia and had meetings mostly in garages, and drivers were sensitized on the importance of why they should always observe traffic rules such as low-speed, avoiding usage of mobile phone mobiles when driving, the usage of seat belts at all times among other safety issues.

It could be recalled that the Ministry has in the recent past, organized similar training for media personnel from both the print and electronic media as well as the members of the National Assembly.

Currently, the Gambia is ranked among the highest countries in the world where road traffic accidents are very common.