DWR sensitises stakeholders on water resources management

By Olimatou Coker

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is mandated to regulate and manage the sustainable use of the country’s water resources, coordinate related policies, and provide weather and climate data. Central to its mission is the adoption of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) principles, which emphasise inclusive, participatory, and sustainable water management practices.

A key policy objective of the DWR is to involve people and place them at the centre of the water management process. This is achieved through wide stakeholder consultations, consensus-building, and awareness creation activities.

Recognising that effective water management requires the active participation of all stakeholders, including government agencies, local communities, the private sector, and civil society organisations, the Department recently concluded a stakeholder workshop on enhancing integrated water resources management through stakeholder participation.

Funded by Unesco participation programme 2024-2025, the forum brought together key national stakeholders to discuss policy frameworks, programme and projects, best practices, and strategies for effective water management.

The stakeholder workshop aimed to strengthen knowledge and capacity on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM), principles and transboundary water cooperation ensuring sustainable and equitable water governance in the country.

Abdourahman Jobe, Director Soil and Water Management Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, informed participants about the key objectives of the project aimed at operationalising Water Information Network System for integrated water, land, and resource management as well as improving water management governance through enhanced information sharing.

Momodou Bah, Regional Accountant, who deputised for the Governor of West Coast Region, said the forum will equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to implement IWRM principles and water governance efforts.

Landing Bojang, Chief Hydrologist at the Department of Water Resources, explained that the Water Information Network System (WINS) aims to improve decision-making, support policy recommendations, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.