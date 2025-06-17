Unicef boss calls for more investment in children welfare 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Unicef’s representative in The Gambia, Ms Nafisa Binte Shafique, has called for increased investment in children’s welfare, emphasising that children—who make up about 54% of the population—are the country’s greatest opportunity, not a burden. She urged Gambian leaders and partners to boost budget allocations for child health, education, nutrition, protection, and social welfare, adopt child-sensitive budgeting laws with clear tracking, ensure transparency in spending, and prioritise the most vulnerable children, including girls and those with disabilities.

In a statement marking Day of the African Child 2025, Madam Shafique said: “Today, we remember the children of Soweto who, 48 years ago, marched for their right to quality education and dignity. Their bravery shaped a movement. Their voice still echoes in every child calling to be seen, heard, and protected.”

Celebrated under the theme “Planning and budgeting for children’s rights: Progress since 2010”, this year’s celebration reminds governments and partners that the promises they made to children must be backed by action and by strong budgetary allocation.

She said there has been significant progress since 2010.

“Here in The Gambia, they have seen strides in child health, access to education, and significant legal reforms to protect children from violence and harmful social norms. Unicef is proud to have walked this journey for 60 years hand in hand with the government of The Gambia, civil society, communities, and most importantly children,” she said.

The Unicef boss highlighted that despite progress since 2010, 9 out of 10 children in The Gambia still face multiple deprivations such as lack of clean water, nutritious food, safe learning spaces, and protection.

Unicef continues to support The Gambia through strategic partnerships and programmes aligned with the National Development Plan (2023-2027), advocating for evidence-based interventions and increased funding to address rising inequalities, child poverty, and climate vulnerabilities.

The UN organisation recently held a Steering Committee meeting with government officials to oversee the implementation of the Unicef Country Programme (2024-2028), which focuses on equitable access to health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, child protection, and social policy.

In addition, Unicef has called for urgent action to protect children amid health crises such as a recent scabies outbreak, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to improve hygiene and medical care for vulnerable children.