Echoes of Tradition; Alliance Française to launch exhibition, documentary on Banjul Hunting Celebration & Futampaf

Alliance Francaise de Banjul is pleased to launch new documentary films aimed to celebrate and preserve the unique tradition of hunting celebrations of Banjul and the famous Jola initiation festival locally called Futampaf on Tuesday May 20th 2025.

This unique exhibition will feature a blend of visual storytelling, live performances, and interactive open discussions that bring the energy and cultural significance of the New Year’s Hunting Festival, one of Banjul’s most vibrant cultural traditions, deeply rooted in history and community spirit.

It will present compelling and captivating photographs, a video documentary that captures the sights, sounds, and emotions of the Hunting Festival. Prominent Banjul hunting Society Ekun Baba will also have a live performance immersing the audience in the festival’s vibrant energy. Echoes of Tradition will also highlight another important Gambian cultural tradition by screening the Futampaf documentary, an initiation festival of the Jola community, offering a broader perspective on Gambian heritage and fostering cultural appreciation and engagement within the local and international communities.

The films are created by two young Gambian filmmakers Lamin Bah and Muhaamed Lamin Badjie who were provided incubation support under the Alliance Francaise funded Gambia Tech Project.

Commenting on the event Alliance Francaise director Justine Guschlbauer said; “The idea of this event is to highlight the diversity and the brightness of Gambian tradition as well as giving key information for better understanding of these two beautiful Gambian traditions.”

She reiterated Alliance Francaise’s continuous commitment to contributing significantly to the promotion of Gambian culture and showcase its diversity and brightness.

Badjie said the documentary and photo exhibition highlights the importance of Hunting celebrations and Futampaf which are highly cherished and embraced in Gambia traditions. He disclosed that the Futampaf documentary will showcase an initiation held in Foni Bwiam last year where Alliance Franciase took part.

The day-long event will be graced by dignitaries from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Gambia Tourism Board, Local authorities, NGOs and diplomatic corps.