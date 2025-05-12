Nicolas Jackson banned for rest of Premier League season after red card

- Advertisement -

Chelsea will be without striker Nicolas Jackson for the rest of the Premier League season after the striker was sent off for violent conduct against Newcastle.

Jackson was sent off in the 33rd minute of the crucial clash at St James’ Park, as the striker caught Newcastle defender Sven Botman with his elbow when challenging for a high ball.

He was initially shown a yellow card by referee John Brooks, but the official was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR and he was left with no choice but to upgrade the punishment to red.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre confirmed: “VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.”

It left Chelsea down to 10 men for the second half against Newcastle, in a must-win match for Enzo Maresca’s side in the race for Champions League qualification.

And the Blues will be without Jackson for the remainder of the Premier League season, too, with the striker automatically receiving a three-game ban for a serious foul play offence.

He will be suspended for Chelsea’s final home game of the season against Manchester United on Friday 16 May and the trip to fellow top-five contenders Nottingham Forest on the final weekend of the season.

Chelsea were trailing Newcastle after Sandro Tonali’s early goal at St James’ Park and the striker’s red card left the Blues in a hole for the second half against Eddie Howe’s side.

“That has thrown a spanner in the works. Where do Chelsea go now?” Ally McCoist said on TNT Sports. “I don’t think Nicolas Jackson can have any complaints.”

Jackson will be available for Chelsea’s Europa Conference League final against Real Betis,however.

https://sports.yahoo.com