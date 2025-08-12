EFSCRJ calls for full implementation of the Russian oil scandal report

- Advertisement -

Today marks 30 days since the National Assembly adopted the Report of the Joint Committee of Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC) and the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) on the parliamentary inquiry into the Russian Oil Scandal. After a year of investigations, the report was tabled on the floor of the National Assembly on July 10th, 2025, and adopted. The inquiry looked into the illegal importation and sale of almost 37 thousand metric tonnes of petroleum products valued at thirty million US dollars ($30M) in 2023. The report found incidents of abuse of office, disregard of the law, corruption, and tax evasion among other crimes committed by public officials, businesses and individuals.

Key among the recommendations of the report were that the Minister of Petroleum Abdoulie Jobe and the Minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang be removed for misconduct. The parliament also recommended the investigation and prosecution of the General Manger of GamPetroleum Mr Yorro Jallow, as well as the prosecution of Aurimas Steiblys (Apogee FZC), Nana Koranteng (Creed Energy), and Nana Akufo (Ultimate Beige) for money laundering and tax evasion. The report also recommended sanctions against Access Bank and ECOBANK for anti-money laundering breaches. Several recommendations were also made for the strengthening of institutions, legal reforms, and inter-agency collaboration.

The implementation of these recommendations lies in the hands of the President and the National Assembly Members, individually and collectively. Since the adoption of the report, we are concerned that there has been no reaction from either the Executive or the Legislature. For that matter, we hereby call on these two state institutions to fulfill their responsibilities as follows:

1. The Chairs of FPAC and PEC to jointly lay a motion of censure by invoking Section 75 of the 1997 Constitution for the removal of ministers Abdoulie Jobe and Abdoulie Sanyang.

2. Pres Adama Barrow to remove Mr Yorro Jallow as General of GamPetroleum.

3. The Inspector General of Police to open criminal investigations and prosecution of the individuals mentioned in the report.

4. The Governor of the Central Bank to institute sanctions against the mentioned banks.

5. The President and the ministers of Finance, Justice, Interior, and Petroleum to undertake measures to strengthen inter-agency coordination among FIU, GRA, CBG, GPF, and PURA, as well as take actions to create a whistle-blower protection law.

6. The Minister of Finance to undertake measures to strengthen PURA’s oversight in upstream activities.

7. The President and NAMs to ensure all other recommendations are fully enforced.

We wish to remind the President and National Assembly Members that they have taken an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and serve The Gambia without fear, affection, ill-will or favour. They did not only swear to an oath of office, but they must also be seen acting in accordance with that oath in practice. For that reason, this report requires their immediate and full action in fulfilment of their legal obligations. Huge amounts of resources were expended on this report which must not be wasted due to lack of implementation which is their duty.

The Russian Oil Saga is symptomatic of the culture of corruption and abuse of office which have become widespread and encouraged across the Government. The President and NAMs are the primary duty bearers in combating abuse of office, disregard of the law and corruption in the country. They have a legal obligation to uphold and institute transparency and accountability across the State. Failure to therefore implement this report in full will not only constitute dereliction of duty but also contempt of the National Assembly hence a violation of the Constitution.

We hereby call on all CSOs, political parties and indeed all citizens and Gambia’s development partners to call on the President and the National Assembly Members to fulfil their obligations in implementing this report.

While commending the National Assembly for undertaking this inquiry and producing a robust report, we wish to remind the President that given the widespread and flagrant incidence of corruption in his Government, the urgent need to implement this report cannot be over-emphasised. We remind Pres. Barrow that the greatest threat to peace, progress and stability in any society is the prevalence of unchecked corruption.

Corruption is an act of lawlessness hence to allow this menace to prevail with impunity does not only lead to more poverty and injustice but also undermines the futures, potentials and opportunities of society. It is with deep concern that we note the widespread prevalence of corruption in the Government, and we hope that Pres. Barrow will use this report as a unique opportunity to decisively punish corruption.