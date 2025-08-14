Ex-police officer wins case against former Busumbala VDC Chair

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Fofana of the Brikama Magistrates’ court, on Friday delivered judgement in a civil suit between Saikou Y Darboe, a former police officer and Fansu Jatta, former chairman of the Busumbala Village Development Committee (VDC).

The case which involved a land transaction was initiated by Mr Darboe against Mr Jatta.

Darboe had accused Jatta of forcefully taking a plot of land he inherited from his late father measuring 87 by 82 square metres.

The plaintiff demanded re-possession of the said plot to him by the court.

Justifying his case, Mr Darboe presented a letter from the current alkalo of Busumbala, Bolong Jatta, who declared that the said land belongs to him (Darboe).

However, Mr Jatta failed to produce any document in court to prove ownership of the land.

He only made arguments that Mr Darboe doesn’t own any plot of land in Busumbala.

Delivering his judgement, Magistrate Fofana said the plaintiff has tendered to the court a transfer from the physical planning dated 8 July 2025, and a sketch plan all in his name and the Busumbala alkalo’s transfer dated 7 June 2002, and a letter from the current alkalo showing that the land belongs to the plaintiff.

He said the Defendant has not shown any document in court to prove ownership of the land.

He subsequently ruled that the land in question be immediate a re–possession to the plaintiff.

Magistrate Fofana ordered for the immediate eviction of the Defendant from the said properties.

The court also issued an injunction against the Defendant, his agents and any other person acting in such capacity against interfering with the said land.