Mother appeals for support to treat daughter battling rare heart condition

By Arret Jatta

Fatou Sambureh, a single mother from Busumbala is seeking urgent financial assistance to send her 16-year-old daughter, Amie Jobe, to India for life-saving surgery.

Amie has been battling a rare heart condition, cardiomegaly, since the age of four and her mother is desperate to secure the specialised care she needs.

Amie’s condition characterised by rapid breathing, has significantly impacted her life, preventing her from enjoying a normal childhood and hindering her education.

“She did not have a normal childhood due to her sickness and she was unable to attend school properly,” Sambureh lamented.

Sambureh recounted the family’s arduous journey in seeking treatment for Amie.

She said Amie was taken to India in 2016 through financial support from former President Yahya Jammeh. “However, when it was time for us to go for the second surgery, the family faced a new set of challenges. I went to the ministry for them to help sponsor the surgery but they said India is expensive. They paid for her to go to Turkey for the surgery and we have been to Turkey on two occasions,” she said.

She said despite numerous hospital visits in The Gambia and Senegal, Amie’s condition has not improved.

A doctor has recommended that Amie urgently needs to return to India for the surgery.

Sambureh who is bearing the full responsibility for Amie, said: “Right now, I am a single mom. My husband passed away and I am the one responsible for my children and I do not have any help. That is why I am seeking support for my child to go to India and get the surgery.”

She appealed to the public, philanthropists, NGOs, and the government for financial assistance to facilitate Amie’s surgery in India.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal of restoring Amie’s health and give her a chance to live a normal life. We can be reached on 3281211/3681138.”