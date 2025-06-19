Fans warned of short-notice changes as Premier League fixtures released

- Advertisement -

Fans have been warned by the Premier League that fixtures could be moved at “relatively short notice” next season because of the number of teams playing in Europe.

A record nine top-flight clubs have qualified for Uefa competitions in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Premier League said there is an “increased likelihood” that games will be rescheduled if English teams reach the latter stages, and it suggested fans take this into consideration when planning their attendance at games.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have qualified for the Europa League, while Nottingham Forest will be playing in the Conference League.

“While the Premier League celebrates this success, it will come with an impact on the scheduling of league matches,” a statement from the Premier League said.

“There is an increased likelihood of Premier League fixtures moving at relatively short notice, after our fixture announcements, should our clubs progress to the knockout rounds of these competitions.”

The warning comes after the Premier League announced the fixture list for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

Champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth in the Friday night curtain-raiser, while Manchester United will play Arsenal in the opening weekend’s standout fixture at Old Trafford.

Opening-weekend fixtures in full

All times BST

Friday, 15 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30)

Brighton v Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland v West Ham (15:00)

Tottenham v Burnley (15:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (17:30)

- Advertisement -

Sunday, 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August

Leeds v Everton (20:00)