GAMBIA, MOROCCO RENEW SPORTS- COOPERATION

Sports form a greater part in the bilateral relations between The Gambia and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Yesterday, Bakary Badjie received Ahmed Belhadj, Chargé d’Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in his office.

The purpose of the visit was to present a copy and follow up on a signed Memorandum of Understanding.

The Head of the Moroccan Embassy also presented a letter of invitation from the Minister of Youth of Morocco to his Gambian counterpart to the forthcoming OIC Youth Capital Programme in the city of Marrakesh.

The OIC Youth Capital International Programme provides a yearlong stage to foster cooperation among the Member States in the field of youth policy as well as enhance Muslim youth solidarity, fostering inter-cultural diversity and the spirit of “unity” of youth from the OIC geography through various activities. It features a chain of activities and events in the field of culture, academic life, youth leadership, entertainment, sports (e-games/e-sports), and youth capacity building within the understanding that the interests and benefits of Muslim youth are celebrated all year long.

In the area of football, the Moroccan Football Federation and its Gambian counterpart the GFF, have a long established partnership that makes Morocco the second home of the Gambia national team, facilitating the team’s accommodation and other logistics during international friendlies.

The two FAs are also collaborating in the area of infrastructure development.

Also, with Morocco already a global football hub, Gambian football authorities have looked up the country for a case study on the professionalisation of the Gambian league.