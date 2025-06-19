There is need for system change in the political parties

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The vibrations rumbling in the UDP are nothing new, unexpected, or surprising. Rather they reflect an outdated system that characterises our political parties since independence for which this country has been suffering from bad governance ever since.

The malaise afflicting the UDP is what exists in all the political parties in varying degrees. That is, the lack of, or weak governance and leadership, hence the stagnation of the party and democracy in the country as a whole. When any group of people is stagnant and unable to move and evolve, it generates division, injustice, antagonism, and resentment from within. In that case, the narrative eventually drops down to and revolves around personality, identity, group, and other sectarian interests and outdated ideas that favours only those in power and the privileged.

I have always raised the issue that we cannot have a democratic government in The Gambia until and unless our political parties are truly democratic from within. A political party that is not democratic while in opposition cannot win power and then transform itself into a democratic government immediately on the job. Thus, so long as our political parties are owned or dominated by one person, the party cannot claim to be democratic and viable. This is why we need system change first in our parties.

UP was PS Njie. PPP was Jawara. NCP was SM. GPP was Assan Musa Camara. PDOIS is Halifa. APRC was AJJ. UDP is Ousainou. NRP is Hamat. GPDP is Henry Gomez. GMC is Ahmad Mai Fatty. GDC is Mamma Kandeh. The list goes on… Once a leader leaves, the party either dies or becomes a shadow of its former self. Yet the leaders refuse to leave until pushed out by design or default.

Personalising political parties or political parties being overshadowed by an individual is not democratic. Such an entity does not even qualify to be classified a political party. It is rather a Kafo at best of a cult at worst. This situation is what makes party politics in The Gambia a farce.

It is this reality that each and every political party should dismantle to build a party system that upholds the principles and standards of good governance. It may be understandable that up until 2016 political parties had weak governance systems given the 22-year authoritarian dispensation which was preceded by a rather dormant political culture from independence to 1994. But what is not expected and totally unacceptable is to continue with the same system from 2017 to date. By now, all the political parties should have reformed as to modernize and democratize themselves such that the overall quality of politics and governance would have been at a higher level today. Sadly, all the parties failed to reform!

As we demand presidential term limits, gender equality and inclusion of minorities in national decision making structures and transparency and accountability of the government, also should these principles and standards be applied to political parties. For example, we need term limits for party leaders. Secondly, the position of secretary general and party leader should be separate from the position of a flag bearer. A person who is currently serving as secretary general or party leader should not at the same time vie for the flag bearer position. This is to prevent abuse or the advantage of incumbency in which two powerful positions are vested in one person.

Furthermore, our political parties should be transparent about their finances. They should decentralise power and decision making by creating strong youth, women, and persons with disabilities committees in addition to the central committee. They should introduce a well-balanced central committee in terms of gender, youth, disability representation and other elements of diversity. They should avoid decision making bodies to be overtly dominated by single ethnic group or religion or region.

Therefore, while I am disappointed by the uncouth remarks of Chairman Yankuba Darboe I am not surprised by it at all. That is, I am not equally surprised by the rancour within the UDP because the party has been democratically stagnant since inception hence the presence of internal wranglings. The arguments put forward by Nanama Keita and Yunus Hydara are the steps towards dismantling stagnancy and autocracy in political parties that should be welcomed by all. Yes, there is lot of vibrancy in most of our parties, but they continue to be beset by democratic dormancy because of the dominance of identity and personality politics due to the failure to uphold enlightened democratic standards.

As I welcomed Alhagie Kurang and PDOIS members to agitate for the reform of PDOIS so also, I call on UDP members to confront and dismantle the stagnancy in their party. This call applies to all our political parties to refuse authoritarianism, patriarchy, identity, and personality politics. To create a semblance of democracy through holding congresses, creating structures, building party bureaus, and taking part in elections does not necessarily indicate true democracy and good governance. Political parties should rather be institutions operating along high professional and ethical standards while upholding high democratic and governance principles and practices.

I would have expected that young and modern intellectuals like Yankuba Darboe would join forces with similar party members like Mayor Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe and others to demand the reform and modernisation of UDP. It’s rather disappointing that with the impressive array of its intelligentsia with diverse national and international experience and expertise, UDP has remained one of the most anachronistic parties in this country. The founders of the party in 1996 remain the leaders of the party in 2025. That is not progress and democracy.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland.