Fight against violence: Group calls for concrete actions following the adoption of the African Union Convention

Press release

The adoption of the African Union Convention on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls marks a historic advancement for women’s rights in Africa. However, Alliance Rights and Health warns that without strong political commitment, harmonised legal framework, and sustainable funding, this convention will remain dead letter. The organisation urges the governments of the six concerned member countries to implement budgeted, multi-stakeholder, and effective national action plans to ensure comprehensive and coordinated care for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). These actions must include prevention, protection, access to justice, and socio-economic reintegration.

It argued that any delay exposes more women and girls to unacceptable violence.

“The time for promises is over; now is the time for action.”

The Alliance recommended for the effective strengthening of legal frameworks and protection for survivors, harmonise national laws with regional and international commitments, criminalise all forms of gender-based violence, and ensure simplified access to justice for survivors.

“Increase funding dedicated to combating gender-based violence by allocating multi-year national budgets, involved the African private sector through CSR, and create dedicated, transparent, and monitored funds, improve coordination and data sharing,” it added. The Alliance calls for the establishment of mechanisms for cooperation among stakeholders, digitalised data, strengthen specialised centres, and train ground professionals.

It also appealed to governments, technical and financial partners, civil society, feminist movements, and the private sector to unite their efforts to build a West Africa where every woman and girl lives freely, safely, and with dignity.