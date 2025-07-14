NHRC Commissioners trained on project management

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Friday concluded a week-long training for NHRC Commissioners and staff on project management.

The training held at the Bakadaji hotel was funded by the European Union.

Jainaba Faye, Head of Country Office at IDEA, said the training has brought significant transformation to those who benefitted from it.

“You have shown remarkable commitment, bringing your passion for justice and equality into every discussion and exercise. This training has been more than just a series of lessons or tools. It has been rewarding to see the transformative process that you all have gone through,” she added.

She encouraged participants to carry forward the knowledge gained during the training.

“We should ensure that the management of the project is not only about meeting deadlines or staying within budget limits. It should be about turning visions for a more just and equitable world into reality. Every well-executed project is a step toward that goal, amplifying the voices of those you serve and upholding the principles of human dignity.”

Raphaël Brigandi, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to The Gambia, said expressed hope that the beneficiaries will take the lessons learned back to their workplaces to ensure continuous professionalism, transparency, and impact.

He said the EU and its partners are proud to support efforts envisaged to strengthen the NHRC’s capacity to deliver results that are grounded and aligned with strong human rights principles responsive to the needs of Gambians.

He commended the NHRC as an independent body actively contributing to reinforce human rights culture in the country.

Sanna Darboe, the Lead Trainer from SMD Policy Management Group, thanked both partners for funding the activity.

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, the Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, said the training was enriching and educative.

“This training is just more than a learning exercise. It has been an opportunity for collaboration, self assessment and collective growth. We have been reminded of the essential role project management plays in a successful implementation of our programmes and strategic goals,” he said.