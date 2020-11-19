For The Gambia National Team

- Advertisement -

The promising squad of the Scorpions

Flared in the Smiling Coast

- Advertisement -

The juggernaut striking power of the ‘Barrows’

Lit hopes in the hearts of Gambians

The mid-field dominating skills of Jallow, the Germano-

Installed solace in the Smiling Coast-

And filled the pavilions of the Independence Stadium with our hearts-

The Aubameyang stopping defenders

The centre colonizing mid-fielders

The ball flying flanks

And the goal striking strikers

Coordinated to sting the ‘Panthers’ with the most venomous venom of a red scorpion

Awarding the Gambia three points

Widening and brightening our smiles

What a team of Scorpions!

What a beautiful view of The Gambia on top of the group!