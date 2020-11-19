For The Gambia National Team

- Advertisement -
The promising squad of the Scorpions
Flared in the Smiling Coast
The juggernaut striking power of the ‘Barrows’
Lit hopes in the hearts of Gambians
The mid-field dominating skills of Jallow, the Germano-
Installed solace in the Smiling Coast-
And filled the pavilions of the Independence Stadium with our hearts-
The Aubameyang stopping defenders
The centre colonizing mid-fielders
The ball flying flanks
And the goal striking strikers
Coordinated to sting the ‘Panthers’ with the most venomous venom of a red scorpion
Awarding the Gambia three points
Widening and brightening our smiles
What a team of Scorpions!
What a beautiful view of The Gambia on top of the group!
