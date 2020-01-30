Foreign Minister Tangara meets new French Ambassador

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday 27th January 2020 received in his office the new Ambassador of France to The Gambia, His Excellency Philippe Lalliot, who presented copies of his Letters of Credence to the Honourable Minister before proceeding to the Presidency for the actual presentation of his Letters of Credence to the President H.E. Adama Barrow.

Ambassador Lalliot is accredited to The Gambia and resident in Dakar, Senegal.

In welcoming the new French Ambassador, the Honourable Minister assured him of the continuous support and collaboration of the Government of The Gambia at all times especially at bilateral and multilateral level.

The French Ambassador in turn assured the Honourable Minister that he will work diligently to promote and facilitate investment in The Gambia from French companies.

After his engagement with the Honourable Minister, Ambassador Lalliot was accompanied to State House by the Honourable Minister of Foreign, Permanent Secretary Mr. Sulayman Omar Njie and Director of the European Affairs Division Mr. Ebrima Mboob.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad