Forex bureau staff suspected of staging robbery

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police in Kalagi are investigating a reported robbery at Yonna forex bureau suspected to have been staged by the one running the bureau.

According to the police, initial reports received on 25th April indicated that Amadou Jawo, a 28-year-old Yonna forex operator was found lying inside his office with his mouth tied with plastic. He was escorted to Sintet Health Centre and later referred to Bwiam General Hospital, where medical examination confirmed no injuries.

- Advertisement -

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the robbery was staged by the suspect to conceal financial mismanagement involving D140,000. It was further established that he was assisted by one Alieu Sanyang, also from of Kalagi, who is currently at large,” the police statement added.

Acting police PRO Cadet Inspector, Sainabou Manjang said the suspect is in custody and cooperating with investigators, while efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the accomplice.