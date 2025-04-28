GFF BOWS DOWN TO PRESSURE TO REVISE MATCH TICKET PRICES

- Advertisement -

Following wide spread criticisms over the high price of tickets for Thursday’s CHAN match between The Gambia and Senegal, announced by the Events Management Committee, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced that it has revised the prices.

The EMC charged exorbitant prices for the various pavilions of the newly renovated stadium causing widespread calls for its revision.

According to the GFF, it has decided to revise the prices after a reflection on the appeal made by the members of the public.

“Despite the huge budget for the organisation of the match, the GFF, through the Events Management Committee (EMC) has reviewed the prices of tickets as follows:

· VIP D5000

· Covered pavilion D700

· Opposite covered D500

· Scoreboard area D300

· Opposite Scoreboard D300

“The GFF values the fans and spectators and would like to make the tickets affordable to all to enable them turn up in their numbers to give a befitting home support to the Scorpions after many years of absence from home soil,” a statement from Football House said.

The match is the first time in many years the country will host a home match after Caf granted a temporary lift on its ban on the facility. The Gambia will need to eliminate Algeria to reach her first CHAN finals.