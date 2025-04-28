Medina United Academy hosts international scouting tourney

- Advertisement -

Press release

Medina United Football Academy has the honour to announce that it will organise an international scouting from the 7 -8 May 2025 at the Fifa Goal Project in Yundum with scouts coming from Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

The scouts will comprise the following: Jorge Garcia Abad – FC Basel-Switzerland, Rafael Ruiz Ortiz-Deportiva Alaves- Spain, Jordi Gomez Ganau-IDA Valencia- Spain, Max Sanz Casasus – Medina United Football Academy- European Market Director, Ex Girona -Scout, Paolo Frassino, agent for International Football Group/Plurimu- Italy and Guiseppe Depalo- Inter Miami CF and scout /head coach Miami Dade College, USA.

The programme will only feature players born between 2006 to 2009.

The tournament will also feature secondary school trials for students with qualifying grades set by the coach. Students that have the academic requirements with the football talent will be recruited with a full college scholarship.

Meanwhile, the organising committee is in the final stages of putting together the relevant logistical arrangements and rules for the tournament which will be communicated in due course.

Medina United Academy