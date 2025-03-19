From Gambia to glory: Yankuba Minteh’s rapid rise

- Advertisement -

By Staff Bona

Blistering pace, fearless dribbling, and relentless work rate, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is the Premier League’s next breakout star, writes Dylan Johnson.

Writing for Soccermag, Dylan explains why “The Gambian Messi,” Yankuba has taken the league by storm since his €35 million move from Newcastle United. At just 20, he has already proven himself as one of England’s most electrifying young wingers, combining speed, power and attacking flair to torment defenders.

- Advertisement -

His rise has been meteoric. From Steve Biko FC in The Gambia to Odense Boldklub in Denmark, his talent was undeniable. Newcastle snapped him up, but financial constraints led to Brighton seizing the opportunity. Now a key figure under Fabian Hürzeler, Yankuba has registered 10 goal contributions in 28 appearances.

With Premier League-best speed and a relentless pressing game, his ceiling is sky-high. While decision-making remains a work in progress, his trajectory points to stardom—Brighton may have unearthed their next superstar.