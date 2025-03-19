McKinstry visits Medina United Academy

- Advertisement -

Medina United Football Academy last week received the national team coach Jonathan McKinstry at its base in Yundum.

The visit generated great excitement from the management, technical staff and players.

After touring the complex the national team coach expressed his delight at being able to visit the complex and meet the team.

The Medina United management in turn thanked the coach for the visit and willingness to share his knowledge and expertise with them.

Both sides expressed commitment and collaboration in the common purpose of developing football in The Gambia.

“Medina United Academy looks forward to continuing to work with him and other coaches to promote the growth and development of football in The Gambia,” a statement from the academy stated.