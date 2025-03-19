GAMBIAN ATHLETES DECRY LACK OF TRACK

- Advertisement -

There is a growing disquiet among Gambian athletes who are raising their voices demanding better training facilities, particularly a standard track to enhance performance.

According to The Gambia Athletics Platform , an online medium that reports about Gambian athletics, the absence of an athletics training tract have made life difficult for Gambian athletes who are now relying on makeshift tracks that do not meet international standards.

An editorial on the platform reads: ‘With the country producing top-tier athletes competing on the global stage, the lack of a proper track remains a major setback. Athletes have repeatedly expressed their frustration, highlighting how their counterparts in other countries benefit from world-class training facilities.

- Advertisement -

Despite these cries, there has been little to no action from the authorities responsible for sports development. The absence of a standard track has forced many athletes to train on hard surfaces, increasing their risk of injuries and limiting their potential.

What is most concerning is the silence of the Gambia Athletics Association (GAA), the governing body responsible for the sport. Athletes and stakeholders are questioning why the GAA has not taken a strong stance in advocating for a new track. Many believe the association should be at the forefront of pushing for better facilities, engaging with the government and relevant authorities to secure the much-needed infrastructure. With the country’s athletics talents continuing to shine on the international stage, the lack of a proper track is an injustice to the sport. The big question remains: Will the GAA finally speak up and take action, or will Gambian athletes continue to struggle without the support they deserve?”.

GAA explains

- Advertisement -

The Standard contacted the president of The Gambia Athletics Association GAA, Dodou Joof who said the frustration of the athletes over the lack of a track is fully understood.

“However the issue is now out of our control. A few years ago, the GAA sought and obtained international assistance from various bodies to build a first class athletics tract at The Independence Stadium. The project, which cost over USD300K, was completed in 2016 until Gambia hosted the Zone II athletics championship here,” Mr Joof said. He revealed that the newly built tract is meant to last for 20 years.

The GAA president added that fortunately or unfortunately, in 2023, they were notified by the government that the Stadium will be closed for renovations. ”And since then, no one has access to the tracks which are unfortunately destroyed in this current renovations,” Mr Joof said.

He said however, the authorities have said the tracks would be renovated in the second phase of the Stadium rehabilitation project.

“So this is the situation and definitely the athletes are suffering and that is why every opportunity we have to attach our current national athletes to foreign clubs, we grab it to at least give them training opportunities. But overall the lack of a standard track is affecting the growth and development of athletics,” Mr Joof lamented. He said the GAA has always advocated for the provision of a new infrastructure that will adequately cater for athletics.