The Gambia secured its biggest win in international football with an emphatic 7-0 win over Seychelles Sland in the final World Cup qualifing match. The only other pervious big day for The Scorpuios was a 6-0 demolition of Lesotho in Banjul on 13th October 2002.

Twenty three years on, that record has been broken with a total obliteration of Seychelles. An Abdoulie Manneh hat-trick on his competitive debut for The Gambia and two goals each from Adama Sidibeh and Musa Barrow secured the win.

Also, Coach Johnathan McKinstry’s charges could finish the campaign as the highest scoring country in the African qualifiers with 27 goals. The second highest is Burkina Faso with 23 goals having also ended their qualifiers. Ivory Coast, who have 22 goals was wrapping up its qualifiers with a home game against Kenya last night.

GFF